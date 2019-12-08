Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the factory in Anaj Mandi area where at least 43 people have been killed in a massive fire at a paper factory early on Sunday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased. He has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze and there medical expenses will be borne by Delhi government.

“The government will not spare the guilty and ensure strict punishment to them”, CM Kejriwal told reporters.

He also met the injured people admitted at LNJP hospital.

Delhi fire incident: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal met the injured admitted at LNJP hospital #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/zGH81wp1Qw — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Kejriwal along with President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered condolences to the victims and their families as well as those who got injured in the massive fire.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead. Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered.

The case has been transferred to crime branch.

According to reports, the incident came to light when the fire department received a call at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Several people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Sources said 15 fire vehicles were immediately rushed to the site to douse the blaze. Speaking to media, deputy fire chief officer Sunil Choudhary said, “A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept.”

Most of the people affected were labourers sleeping inside when the fire broke out. Rescue operation is underway.