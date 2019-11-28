Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other BJP leaders were summoned by the Delhi Court on Thursday accused in a criminal defamation case. The case was filed by the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia for allegedly leveling corruption charges against him.

Vishal Pahuja Additional Chief Magistrate issued summons to Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Verma, Harish Khurana, Maninder Singh Sirsa, and Vijendra Gupta.

The court has fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing and asked the leaders to appear before it on the aforesaid date.

A complaint was filed by Sisodia against Tiwari and others for allegedly making false allegations of corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The complaint was filed under section 200 of CrPC for the commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of the IPC for making false and defamatory statements in print, electronic and social media.

Sisodia said that the allegations made by the BJP leaders were false and defamatory made with the intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.