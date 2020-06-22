A Delhi Court on Monday granted interim bail for 30 days to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Prakash Jarwal, who was lodged in jail for past 42 days in connection with a doctor’s alleged suicide case.

Granting the bail Special Judge Sanjay Bansal noted, “His father has tested Covid-19 positive and wife is also showing symptoms. There are minor children of applicants who will definitely need care and protection if something wrong happens with the wife. The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic can’t be underestimated.”

The court has asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

The judge further said that the allegations of him influencing witnesses while out on bail could be ruled out as they were against co-accused Harish Jarwal.

But the court asked him not to try to contact or influence any witness, not tamper with the evidence, join the investigation when called and share his mobile number with the investigation officer.

Prakash Jarwal was lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a case of the alleged suicide of a doctor in South Delhi.

On April 18, a 52-year-old doctor had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar. In his suicide note, he had held Jarwal responsible for his taking the extreme step.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor’s son.