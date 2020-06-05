A Delhi Court dismissed the application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal seeking an interim bail to perform the last rites of his father-in-law on Friday.

It was suspected that his father-in-law died due to coronavirus.

While hearing the bail plea, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sanjeev Aggarwal said that the body of his father-in-law has already been handed over to his kin for cremation earlier on Friday. He further said that Jarwal cannot be released on bail as chances of him influencing witnesses ‘cannot be ruled out’.

“The fact that the investigations are still in progress, in these circumstances if the accused is released on interim bail, considering the dominant position of the accused, chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out,” ASJ Aggarwal noted, while dismissing the plea.

The police opposed Jarwal’s bail plea saying that his brother-in-law can perform all the rites and rituals related to the death of his father-in-law. They said that allegations against him were serious in nature.

“If granted the relief, the accused may likely hamper the probe,” the prosecution said.

Prakash Jarwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in South Delhi.

On April 18, a 52-year-old doctor had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar. In his suicide note, he had held Jarwal responsible for his taking the extreme step.

In his bail application, he stated that his father-in-law had breathing problems from the past two days and expired in LNJP hospital on Wednesday, while he was under treatment.

“As per Hindu rites, the presence of the accused is must at time of cremation of his father-in-law,” he said.

He claimed that there is an apprehension that his wife and eleven-month-old child may also have contracted coronavirus.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor’s son.