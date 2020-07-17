Notorious criminal indulged in running flesh trade in Delhi, Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban, and one other have been convicted by a Delhi court on Friday in case of kidnapping and prostitution of a minor girl.

According to the complaint, the 12-year-old victim was kidnapped by Sandeep Bedwal on September 11, 2009, and was sold and re-sold to a score of people, including Sonu Punjaban, for the purpose of prostitution.

According to the prosecution, Sonu Punjaban used to administer drugs into the body of the victim to make it “more suitable for prostitution” and used to charge Rs 1,500 from the customers.

She came to police station to record her statement five years after the complaint was registered. She claimed that she was kidnapped by Bedwal.

The victim said in her complaint that Bedwal took her to the house of one Seema Aunty on the pretext of marriage and raped her. From there, the chain of selling and re-selling her for flesh trade began.

According to the reports, the minor girl was then sold four times by different people and eventually ended up with Sonu Punjaban, She, after using her for prostitution, sold her to three men. Following this, one of the men named Satpal married her.

“On February 7, 2014, the victim left the house of Satpal and on February 9 came to Police Station Najafgarh and on her statement an FIR was registered,” the court said.

During the hearing, Additional Session Judge Pritam Singh of Dwarka Court noted that the prosecution has proved the charges against the two accused — Sonu Punjaban and Sandeep Bedwal beyond reasonable doubt.

Sonu Punjaban has been convicted for commission of offences such as procuration of minor, slavery, selling and buying minors for prostitution, poisoning, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Sandeep Bedwal has been convicted for kidnapping, procuration of minor, slavery, selling minors for prostitution, rape and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on July 22.

