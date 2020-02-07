A Delhi Court allowed NRI businessman CC Thampi, who is out on a bail in a money laundering case, to travel to the United Arab Emirates for a week on Friday.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar giving the decision, allowed Thampi to travel and asked him to furnish a fixed deposit receipt for Rs 25 lakh. In a request to the court, he sought permission to travel abroad for two weeks.

The money laundering case allegedly involved Robert Vadra and it was found that arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari along with co-conspirators — Vadra and Thampi — had evolved the money laundering scheme by transferring the proceeds of crime several times from one individual to another so as to make money trail’s investigation difficult.

Thampi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with the case.

On January 29, a special CBI court had bailed out the businessman directing him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.