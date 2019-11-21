In a recent development in the INX Media case, a special CBI court on Thursday allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram for two days in connection with the money laundering case.

Ajay Kumar Kuhar, a special CBI judge allowed the agency to confront Chidambaram on November 22.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta and ED’s standing counsel Amit Mahajan moved the court seeking permission to interrogate Chidambaram.

The judge asked the ED’s legal team, “What is left to be interrogated?”

Answering the question, the ED replied, “We need to confront him with some documents.”

“How do you record statement under section 50 when he is already arrested,” the judge further asked.

The ED further said that the statements are recorded under Section 50 of PMLA as until a complaint is filed, he is just an arrestee and not an accused.

The judge allowed the application but refused to grant permission to the agency for recording a statement under Section 50 of PMLA.