Delhi cop crushed to death after car drags his bike on road

In a shocking incident, a police constable died of injuries after a car dragged him through the road in the national capital’s Nangloi area late last night.

The 30-year old police constable, identified as Sandeep, was reportedly in plain clothes but on duty to keep a vigil on the rising incidents of theft.

The incident occurred when he asked a car driver to slow down. The car was being driven rashly and the driver tried to overtake Sandeep, who was on a motorcycle.

The car did slow down but when Sandeep was apparently approaching it, the driver suddenly increased the speed, hitting his bike and dragging the constable for around 10 meters.

The driver and another man who was in the car, then fled the scene, leaving the policeman bleeding on the road.

The cop was immediately rushed to hospital and then shifted to another medical institution after first aid. However, he later succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Following the incident, the police have seized the car and registered a case of murder. A search operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused.