Delhi Cong appoints observers to strengthen party

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday appointed observers in all the districts in an attempt to rejuvenate the party at the grass-root level and to take the programmes and policies of it to the people.

Lovely appointed all the observers after holding discussions with AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress Deepak Babaria, the party said.

These observers will work at the ground level to strengthen the party in coordination with the party leadership at the district level, added Delhi Congress.

The Delhi Congress chief said, “These observers will make the recommendations for the appointment of active workers as presidents to all the 280 blocks and other posts of office-bearers.”

He said that they will hold meetings with senior leaders, various categories of workers before finalizing the names of the block presidents and office-bearers unanimously.

Lovely also informed that a joint meeting of the District Congress committees and observers will be held this week. In the 2019 General Elections, the grand old party drew a blank in Delhi.