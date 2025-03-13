Delhi CM inspects facilities at Asha Kiran Home, celebrates Holi with inmates

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inspected and reviewed the facilities at the Asha Kiran Home, a shelter home for the mentally challenged run by the state government situated in North West Delhi’s Rohini area, and celebrated Holi with the children there.

On the inmates of the shelter, the chief minister said it is the collective responsibility of the society to bring colour to the dreams of such young minds. Expressing joy seeing the children living in comfort at the shelter home, she emphasised the government’s responsibility to take special care of their needs.

Taking to social media X, Gupta shared that she had an emotional meeting with the children living at the Asha Kiran during her visit.

The CM was also accompanied by Minister of Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh and concerned department’s officials.

Later, speaking to reporters, Gupta said she felt happy after celebrating Holi with the inmates and extended greetings for the festival of colors to everyone.

The CM also witnessed the preparation of meals for the inmates at the shelter home and later also conducted a quality check by consuming the food prepared for the inmates.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj assured that the government would regularly monitor the implementation of instructions regarding Asha Kiran Home’s maintenance and renovation.

Notably, Asha Kiran is currently accommodating more children than its capacity, and the government plans to shift some children to another location soon.

The government has instructed concerned officials to regularly review and renovate the existing facilities, including cleanliness, whitewashing, and infrastructure improvement, and it will also work on enhancing the basic structure and amenities of Asha Kiran.

In the year 2024, Asha Kiran Home was in news after several inmates had died, while BJP workers of the North West district had staged a massive protest against the deaths highlighting the poor state of the shelter home in Rohini.

Meanwhile, the CM conducted a surprise inspection of various locations in her assembly constituency Shalimar Bagh. She reviewed the civic amenities, cleanliness, road conditions, and other essential services in the area, and directed the concerned department officials to ensure swift resolution of public grievances and maintain regular surveillance on the progress of development works.

Gupta said responsiveness and accountability for public convenience and area development are the government’s priority, and the commitment to Delhi’s overall development and smooth administration remains unwavering.