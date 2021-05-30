Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday kickstarted the drive-through vaccination centre of the Delhi government at the Chhatrasal Stadium, where people above 45 are getting vaccinated for free.

He said that the Delhi government has started this centre for 45+, and will further start for 18+ on receiving adequate vaccines, and people are highly satisfied with the arrangements made.

He said that the Delhi government has floated a global tender for vaccines and is making all the efforts from its side, but big vaccine manufacturing companies want to deal with the Central government directly. He said that this is not the time for petty politics since the Delhi government is demanding vaccines to vaccinate all the people of Delhi to protect them from the pandemic.

He also said that Delhi has recorded 900 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the Delhi government will unlock more activities in a phased manner as and when the cases decrease.

“The Delhi government has started a drive-in vaccination facility here at the Chhatrasal Stadium. People can come here in their cars, motorcycles, some are even on foot, and can get vaccinated here. The vaccination is free at this center. Right now, this has been initiated for those above the age of 45 years because there is no vaccine for those below the age of 45 years. As soon as adequate vaccines arrive, vaccination for those below the age of 45 (18-45 years) will also be started. I talked to some of the people who have gotten vaccinated here and they are very happy with the entire arrangement and by the fact that they have gotten vaccinated.” Kejriwal said.

“We have filed a global tender for vaccines. We are making all the efforts from our side but till now all the governments which filed a global tender, the outcomes of that have not been very fruitful. So we have also filed it in the hope that a company comes forward, but on a general note from what I have understood is that all the big vaccine manufacturing companies of the world want to deal directly with the central government and are communicating directly with them. So only time will tell as to how successful the different state governments will be but we have filed a global tender from our side,” he added.

Kejriwal also said that two activities-construction activities and factories will be opened up for the poor such as migrant laborers. And as cases continue to decrease further, more activities will be allowed to take place.