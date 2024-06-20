Logo

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liqour policy case

The AAP chief will be released form Tihar jail tomorrow.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 20, 2024 8:15 pm

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liqour policy case

In a big relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted him bail in the money laundering case relating to the now scrapped excise policy case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from his residence on March 21, less than a month before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

