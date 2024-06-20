Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liqour policy case

Back in Tihar, Kejriwal calls it a sacrifice for the country
He thanked the apex court for granting him the interim bail of 21 days to campaign for the elections and added that he did not waste even a minute of the said duration.
The AAP chief will be released form Tihar jail tomorrow.
In a big relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted him bail in the money laundering case relating to the now scrapped excise policy case.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from his residence on March 21, less than a month before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
