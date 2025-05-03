Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra visits Haryana pavilion

Delhi’s Minister of Art and Culture Kapil Mishra visited the Haryana Pavilion on Saturday during the four-day WAVES Summit (World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit) at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

During his visit, he met with KM Pandurang, Director General of the Department of Information, Public Relations, and Languages, Haryana. Pandurang presented him with a copy of the Haryana Film Policy.

Mishra praised the Haryana Pavilion, stating that Haryana is progressing rapidly in every field today. He said that the innovative initiatives introduced by the Haryana Government are serving as a model for other states.

He said that along with the government schemes, Haryana Film Policy has been beautifully displayed in the Haryana Pavilion.

Highlighting the benefits of the new film policy, Mishra said it would significantly support local artists and youth, while also providing a boost to the wider film industry.

He appreciated Haryana’s efficient process for approving film shoots at key locations and lauded the policy’s provision of subsidies for producers and directors who choose to film in the state.