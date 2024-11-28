Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 17 cr grant-in-aid for DSFDC employees’ salaries: Atishi

In a much-needed relief for employees of the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minority and Handicap Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC), Chief Minister Atishi‘s cabinet has approved a grant–in–aid of Rs 17 crore to ensure the disbursement of their pending salaries.

Announcing the decision at a press conference, Atishi stated, “The Delhi Cabinet has approved Rs 17 crore as grant–in–aid to release the salaries of DSFDC employees.”

She alleged that after former CM Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail, repeated hurdles were created in the file for DSFDC salaries.

Advertisement

According to the CM, the hatred for Kejriwal has escalated to the point where a certain party began targeting the people of Delhi, leaving over 125 employees of the corporation without salaries for months.

She assured that with this decision of the AAP government, employees will receive their pending salaries and future payments will be made on time.

Shedding light on the importance of DSFDC, Atishi said that the corporation provides loans and financial assistance to SC/ST/OBC/Minority communities and specially-abled individuals.

She alleged that conspiracies against Kejriwal led to his imprisonment, and deliberate disruptions in Delhi government’s operations, including the withholding of salaries for DSFDC‘s 125 employees since January.

As per Atishi‘s claims, every time the salary file was moved forward, hurdles were intentionally created to delay it, however, the Delhi Cabinet decided to release Rs 17 crore as a grant–in–aid to DSFDC to ensure all pending salaries from January are paid.

According to the CM, the Cabinet has also discussed plans to revive DSFDC to ensure better services for the people.