Delhi BJP MLAs urge Prez Murmu to dismiss AAP govt

Led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP MLAs on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu to raise the issue of “constitutional crisis” in Delhi, urging her to intervene in the matter.

The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting a series of concerns over the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gupta said on the occasion, “We met President Droupadi Murmu and requested for the dissolution of the AAP government. President listened to us and took cognizance of the memorandum we have given.”

The BJP MLAs said at the forefront is the issue of governance paralysis with CM Kejriwal in jail for over four months on serious charges of alleged corruption related to the (now scrapped) Delhi excise policy.

They said despite his imprisonment, the CM refused to resign, creating an unprecedented situation that has led to a complete breakdown of governance in Delhi.

Critical administrative decisions are being delayed, and essential services are severely affected, directly impacting the lives of Delhi’s citizens, the MLAs added.

The memorandum also alleged violations of the constitution by the AAP government including failure to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, which has been due since April 2021.

This neglect represents a grave violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India and has severely impeded proper financial planning and resource allocation for the city, particularly affecting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they mentioned.

Further, exacerbating the crisis is the government’s repeated failure to table important reports, including 11 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, in the Delhi Assembly.

This suppression of vital information obstructs transparency and prevents proper scrutiny of the government’s actions and expenditures, raising serious questions about financial propriety, they added.

The appeal also detailed the alleged Delhi Liquor scam, which has led to the arrest of top government ministers including CM Kejriwal, and the recent revelations of alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, where balance sheets for 2021-22 and 2022-23 have not been prepared, further highlight the extent of the problem.

“The AAP government has lost all moral right to govern and has blatantly deceived the mandate given by the people of Delhi,” said Gupta.

The delegation consisted of MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar, and former Delhi minister Rajkumar Anand.