Delhi BJP, Minority Morcha welcome Waqf Amendment Bill

Led by Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva, workers of the Minority Morcha on Wednesday welcomed the introduction of the Waqf Board Bill in the Lok Sabha by displaying placards and distributing sweets at six prominent locations, including the Rail Bhawan Circle.

Sachdeva and the Minority Morcha of the BJP’s Delhi unit expressed their happiness, congratulating the country’s underprivileged Muslim brothers and sisters on the passage of this welfare bill. They also extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi BJP chief stated that the new Waqf Board Bill would not only open new avenues for the development of Muslims in Delhi but also benefit the community nationwide.

The BJP leader claimed that the bill would ensure the inclusion of long-marginalized Muslims into the mainstream of development.

Sachdeva further stated, “This bill is for those women and children whose rights have been denied for the last 75 years.”

He emphasized that it would be more appropriate to call it the Waqf Improvement Bill rather than an amendment bill, as it is supported by Muslims who seek positive change in society.

Sachdeva also claimed that opposition to the bill comes only from those who have historically exploited Muslims for political gains.

He asserted that under PM Modi’s leadership, the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ would apply to all.

The BJP leader further questioned why hospitals or schools were not being built on Waqf Board lands and why such lands were often misused at unreasonably low prices.

Minority Morcha president Anis Abbasi pointed out that nearly eight decades after independence, PM Modi is the first leader to challenge the control of a few individuals over the Waqf Board and aims to transfer authority to the common Muslim community.

He added that the bill was drafted after considering 97 lakh suggestions received by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), urging that it should not be politicized or opposed unnecessarily.

Key Minority Morcha members present at the event included Naim Saifi, Faisal Mansoori, Shabana Rehman, Irfan Salmani, Zulfiqar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Murshida Khatun, and Khalid Chaudhary.