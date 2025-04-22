Delhi BJP leaders switching off electricity for 5 minutes, pledge to protect Earth

On the occasion of Earth Day on Tuesday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, responding to the appeal of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, turned off the electricity at the party’s state unit office from 8:00 to 8:05 pm, as a reaffirmation of the pledge to protect the Earth.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP General Secretary (Organization) Pavan Rana, along with all BJP MPs, MLAs, party leaders, and office bearers came forward to support the CM’s appeal by turning off the electricity at their homes and offices as a commitment to protecting the planet.

Sachdeva’s family members also turned off electricity at their residence for five minutes to support the cause of Earth protection and curbing electricity wastage.

The Delhi BJP chief said the reckless use of electrical appliances is causing irreversible damage to both the planet and the environment while leading to wastage of electricity, along with depletion of resources. “In light of this, we have pledged today to protect the Earth and stop electricity wastage,” Sachdeva said.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said protection of the Earth and environment is of utmost importance.

