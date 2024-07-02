Delhi BJP alleges corruption in grant of aid to Kanwad camps

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday condemned the alleged corruption and nepotism in the allocation of grant of aid for Kanwad camps through the Tirath Yatra Vikas Samiti working under the Revenue Department of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP chief has demanded a thorough high level inquiry into the alleged malfunctioning of Tirath Yatra Vikas Samiti and the Revenue Department.

Sachdeva has claimed that every year complaints of alleged corruption and nepotism emerge with regard to the allocation of the grant aid, and added that this year as well the saffron party has received such complaints from the Kanwad Samitis across the national capital.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that according to the rule book, for receiving the said grants, socio religious organisations like Kanwad Sewa Samitis and Chath Puja Samitis have to apply for aid to the office of concerned Revenue Deputy Commissioner, who further gets the application examined and approve aid or reject the application.

Sachdeva further alleged stating that, unfortunately CM Arvind Kejriwal led government has totally violated the rules and only the applications recommended or forwarded by the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to the TYVS, which is headed by their party leader get the approval for the aid.

The BJP leader claimed that the role of DCs has been reduced to an authority who signs on the applications forwarded by the Tirath Yatra Vikas Samiti.

He added that hundreds of Kanwad Sewa Samitis organise camps for helping out the Kanwadiyas in Delhi, but the Delhi government extends financial grant of aids to a small number of them, which are promoted by their own MLAs and party leaders, Sachdeva claimed.

Sachdeva has claimed that it is widely known that only those Sewa Samitis which make AAP MLAs or leaders as their patrons get grants and despite this the office bearers of the Samitis have to give kickbacks through concerned officials posted in DC office.