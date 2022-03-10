Delhi bagged the second position in e-Shram registrations among the Union Territories

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India organised the inaugural function of the Iconic Week as a part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav from 7th -13th March, 2022 to celebrate the successful journey its achievement of 25 crore registrations of unorganised workers today at the VigyaanBhawan. Central Minister for Labour and Employment, ShriBhupenderYadav was the Chief Guest at the event, with MoS for Labour & Employment, ShriRameshwarTeli and Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment Shri Sunil Barthwal as Guests of Honour.

The Delhi Government was awarded the second prize in Union Territories achieving their targets for E-Shram registrations. Delhi had set its target as 52,19,018 registrations, of which it achieved 31,11,605 – 59.39% of its goal.

Among other States/ UTs, Delhi was felicitated with e-Shram Award. The award was received by Labour Commissioner and Special Commissioner (Labour).

As per statistics, there are approximately 52.39 lakh, unorganized workers, in Delhi and so far 31,41,279 have been registered on the portal. District wise registration is as under:

S.No District No. of registered workers 01 North-West 6,46,740 02 North-East 4,15,923 03 South-West 3,88,652 04 South 3,32,812 05 West 3,12,403 06 East 2,71,271 07 North 1,87,204 08 South-East 1,85,104 09 New Delhi 1,68,091 10 Central 1,35,105 11 Shahdara 1,03,477 Total 31,46,752

Further to commemorate the “AzadiKaAmritMahotsav” week from 7th March 2022 to 13th March 2022 the Labour Department, Delhi is organizing various programmes to highlight the features of PM-SYM (PradhanMantriShram Yogi Mann Dhan), PMSBY (PradhanMantriSurakshaBimaYojna), PMJJBY (PradhanMantriJeewanJyotiBimaYojna) and other social security and Welfare Schemes to generate awareness and extend the benefits of these schemes to registered workers.

The Labour Department through meetings and banners will apprise the trade union/ workers and unorganized registered workers, the benefits of these schemes. The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will organize special camps for the registration and renewal of construction workers.

During this period the District Heads of Labour Department will convene meetings of PE/contractors, factory owners & Trade Associations/ Unions persuading their construction and other workers to enrol themselves in the above-mentioned schemes and banners will be displayed at prominent Labour chowks and markets high lighting the features and benefits of these schemes.