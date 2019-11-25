The Delhi Assembly’s two-day session would begin on December 2, the Deputy Chief Minister’s office said on Monday.

In a statement, the office of Manish Sisodia said, the government would introduce and pass the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill and the Delhi Sports University Bill.

Drafts of the Bills had been approved by the Cabinet and accorded prior approval by the Lieutenant Governor for introduction in the Assembly, the Deputy CM’s office said.

“The Office of the Speaker has been intimated by the government about the legislative business for the forthcoming session,” it said.

However, the opposition is gearing up to corner the government over air and water pollution in the city.

This is expected to be the last session of the present Assembly as its tenure will end in February 2020.