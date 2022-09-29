Delhi Airport set to become first 5G enabled airport in the country

Passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi can now experience the power of the 5th generation of mobile network technology, since the airport is set to become the only 5G-enabled airport in the country. The passengers at the airport will now be able to use the world’s advanced mobile service as soon as the services are rolled out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), flyers having a 5G-enabled mobile phone set and sim card can experience a better signal strength, seamless connectivity, negligible latency, and faster data speed at the Domestic Departure pier and International Arrival Baggage area at Terminal-3, and between T-3 Arrivals and Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP). Further the deployment across T-3 would be covered in a phased manner.

CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Delhi Airport always remains ahead in bringing new-generation technologies to the passengers. To enhance their experience at the airport we have built our own 5G infrastructure. The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency, which will help improve connection density and enhance passengers’ experience. For airports, it will lead to greater efficiencies and aid in faster decision-making. It is now more important than ever as the aviation industry is recovering from the impacts of Covid19.”

As stated by DIAL, a few of the TSPs have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers and expect other TSPs to connect in the next few weeks. Apart from these, people visiting Aerocity Delhi can also get a feel of the 5G network at GMR Square. Passengers will be able to enjoy a 20 times faster data speed on a 5G network as compared with the available Wi-Fi system or 50 times faster data speed over the existing data communication network.

To provide a world-class mobile experience to its passengers, DIAL, a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium had set up the In-Building Solutions (IBS) for the 5G network well in advance.

The 5G will help in enhancing existing applications of the airports, like passenger processing, baggage management and airport operations, etc. Also, it will enable airports to go for new technologies like edge-computing, Internet of Things (IoT), digital twin creation and artificial intelligence, etc.

DIAL has put up 5G infrastructure at the entrance of Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP), inside the terminal and at GMR Aerocity Delhi. DIAL is also planning to set up experience zones for passengers where they can get a feel of the power of 5G mobile technology.