Delhi airport issues advisory for passengers: operations running smoothly, some flight schedules may be affected

Delhi airport authorities issued an advisory on Sunday stating that operations are running smoothly; however, due to the evolving airspace dynamics and the enhanced security protocols, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be impacted.

Delhi International Airport Limited, taking to the social media platform X, advised passengers to follow updates and instructions from their respective airlines and adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

The authorities also asked passengers to allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures, and accordingly, cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

The authorities also advised the travelers to check the latest flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

The security measures that had been stepped up earlier in wake of the tensions between India and Pakistan, remain in place for now at airports.

The airport authority said that they strongly encourage passengers to refer only to official channels for accurate information updates.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western part of country for all civil flight operations, effective from May 9 to May 14 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.