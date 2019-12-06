Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ for the third consecutive day on Friday but is likely to deteriorate to the ‘severe’ category in some parts of the national capital on Saturday.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 388 on Friday, against Thursday’s 334, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

In the coming days the weather condition would be conducive for the pollutant accumulation; according to SAFAR model forecast which suggests calm surface winds and a decrease in ventilation coefficient.

“AQI is forecasted to stay at the border of very poor to the severe category until Saturday,” SAFAR said.

The overall AQI of Delhi was in the lower end of the’ very poor category’ on Wednesday.

After a long spell of smog and pollutants, making the Delhi air non breathable, the city had witnessed drastic improvement in the air quality last week as the AQI was recorded in double digits at the ‘satisfactory’ category, after being seeing few of the worst air quality days in November.

The air in the national capital was so toxic after Diwali that the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR and had advised people, especially children and the aged, to limit their exposure to the environment.