Dehradun’s 186-year-old ‘Rashtrapati Ashiyana’ to open for public

Dehradun’s 186-year-old presidential estate, Rashtrapati Ashiyana, also known as the home of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) Regiment, will be opened to the general public starting April.

According to well-placed sources, President Droupadi Murmu has instructed her secretariat to take the necessary steps to facilitate public access, turning the estate into a significant tourist attraction in the region.

This initiative is part of President Murmu’s broader efforts to make presidential estates across India more accessible to common citizens.

Advertisement

Rashtrapati Ashiyana, a stunning British-era building set within 21 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, currently serves as the base for the Presidential Bodyguard Regiment, a unit with a remarkable 251-year-old legacy.

Following the President’s directive, a high-level meeting chaired by her principal secretary, Rakesh Gupta, was held on November 23 with senior officials from the Uttarakhand government to finalize the action plan for public entry into the estate.

According to Uttarakhand government representatives, visitors will gain access to the main building, exhibits showcasing the history and evolution of the President’s estate in Dehradun, and the historic 186-year-old equestrian facilities at the foothills of Mussoorie.

Unlike other presidential properties, such as Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad and Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Rashtrapati Ashiyana will be the first to open with an active PBG presence, offering a rare glimpse into the regiment’s ceremonial and operational roles.

In addition to exploring the rich heritage of the estate, visitors can enjoy landscaped gardens, a cafeteria, and other amenities designed to enhance their experience.

During the meeting with Rakesh Gupta, Uttarakhand state officials, led by Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary to the Chief Minister, emphasized that Rashtrapati Ashiyana is set to become a major tourist attraction, offering an unparalleled window into India’s presidential and military heritage.