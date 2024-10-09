Defying protocol, officers not allotting Delhi CM residence to Atishi under BJP’s pressure, alleges Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and RS MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday debunked BJP’s claims surrounding the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister, and alleged that defying protocol, officers have not allotted 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow to CM Atishi under pressure of the saffron party.

Singh stressed,”There is an official document that clearly states that Arvind Kejriwal has vacated the Chief Minister’s residence. Arvind Kejriwal vacated the house, and this is the proof—written proof,” he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the AAP leader alleged that, “They are also spreading lies, claiming that the keys haven’t been handed over. The BJP is propagating this misinformation. In conclusion, all the lies and confusion spread by BJP leaders about the Chief Minister’s residence have been debunked,” Singh added.

The AAP MP has alleged that despite Atishi having set up the camp office, and holding a meeting at the CM residence, all the staff has been removed from there.

Singh also presented documents claiming to certify that former CM Arvind Kejriwal vacated the residence.

Senior AAP leader further asserted that despite official correspondence, the official CM residence had not been allotted to Atishi, who is the rightful allottee.

He pointed out, “Although a temporary office was set up at the residence and meetings were held, the staff was later evacuated, and it was declared that the office would not operate from there,” Singh claimed.

The AAP leader alleged that BJP is spreading false information and creating confusion in Delhi, and that the party had resorted to various tactics to undermine the AAP.

Meanwhile, AAP shared a document mentioning it to be the ‘no dues certificate’ which stated that Kejriwal had vacated the government accommodation after resigning from the post of the CM, and has no dues pending against him regarding electricity, water, telephone and gas bills.