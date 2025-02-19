Defying ED, Jharkhand Govt puts Pooja Singhal back in key role

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jharkhand government has appointed IAS officer Pooja Singhal as the Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and e-Governance, with the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of Jharkhand Communication Network Ltd. (JCN), Ranchi.

The decision, taken despite legal objections from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has sparked considerable debate in political and administrative circles.

Advertisement

A 2000-batch IAS officer, Singhal was recently reinstated after spending nearly 28 months in judicial custody over her alleged involvement in the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scam in Khunti district. The ED had arrested her in connection with a money laundering case, accusing her of amassing disproportionate assets through fraudulent means.

Advertisement

The agency strongly opposed her reinstatement, arguing before the court that permitting Singhal to hold a sensitive government position could allow her to influence evidence and witnesses in the ongoing trial. Despite this, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government went ahead with her appointment, raising concerns about political patronage and administrative propriety.

On February 17, the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi concluded its hearing on the ED’s petition seeking a stay on her departmental posting. The court reserved its judgment, with the next hearing scheduled for February 27, 2025, leaving Singhal’s appointment under a cloud of uncertainty. The ED cited Supreme Court guidelines, asserting that individuals facing serious corruption charges should not be reinstated in government roles to ensure the integrity of the investigation and trial.

As part of her controversial return, Singhal was granted bail in September 2024 under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which allows bail for individuals who have spent a significant portion of their potential sentence behind bars without conviction.

Following her release, secured on personal bonds and with the surrender of her passport, the Jharkhand government’s Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Official Language lifted her suspension on January 21, facilitating her return to active service.

While bureaucratic reshuffles are routine, Singhal’s appointment is exceptional, given the high-profile nature of the MGNREGA scam and the ED’s persistent objections. Critics contend that the government’s decision undermines the principles of accountability and transparency in governance.

With the court’s decision on the ED’s plea expected soon, the controversy surrounding Pooja Singhal’s return to active bureaucracy is far from over. The developments are being watched closely, as the case is likely to have far-reaching political and administrative implications in Jharkhand.