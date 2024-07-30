Defence Ministry’s divyangjan Kanchenjunga National Park-Mt. Kilimanjaro expedition flagged off

The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), is undertaking an expedition of divyangjan (differently-abled) from Kanchenjunga National Park to Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent during August 2-20.

The expedition was flagged off by Dipti Mohil Chawia, Additional Secretary, MoD in the national capital on Tuesday.

The expedition team includes Uday Kumar, a divyangjan with 91 per cent above-knee amputee, Air Warrior and Principal, HMI Gp Capt Jai Kishan, Capt Shruti S. Chanaveeragoudra, Sub Mahendra Kumar Yadav, Pawel Sharma and Sulaxchana Tamang.

Uday Kumar has already scaled Mt. Rthenock (16,500ft) in the Kanchenjunga National Park, West Sikkim, setting an inspiring precedent for the upcoming challenges.

To commemorate the 78th Independence Day, a 7,800-square foot national flag will be displayed during the expedition showcasing India’s pride and unity.

The expedition team will create history as the first divyangjan expedition to hoist the largest Indian flag atop the Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

This expedition is a testament to the strength, determination and unity of the Indian people. It aims to inspire the youth, divyangjan and underprivileged people to pursue their dreams, no matter how daunting they may seem.