Defence Ministry signs Rs 642.17 cr deal for EON-51 systems with Bharat Electronics for Indian Navy

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs 642.17 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 28 EON-51 Electro Optical Fire Control Systems (EO FCS), here on Saturday.

These systems will be installed on 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and three Cadet Training Ships (CTS) for the Indian Navy. The contract, placed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, is expected to significantly boost the Navy’s operational capabilities.

The EON-51 system, designed for both search and detection, utilizes advanced Electro-Optical and Thermal Imagers for target classification and fire control. This modern system will play a key role in enhancing the surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting abilities of the Indian Navy’s vessels, contributing to the nation’s maritime security.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the initiative aligns with the government’s focus on “Aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in defense and is expected to foster job creation across Indian industries, particularly in MSMEs, over the next three years. By sourcing these critical systems from an indigenous supplier, the Defence Ministry aims to enhance domestic capabilities while ensuring the Navy is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for effective defense operations.