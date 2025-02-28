Defence Minister urges youth to excel in Frontier Technologies for strong and secure India

Emphasising the critical role of scientific innovation in national security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon India’s youth to excel in frontier technologies. Speaking at the inaugural session of Vigyan Vaibhav, a two-day science and technology extravaganza in Hyderabad, he highlighted the importance of leveraging the internationally competitive infrastructure being established in India due to the Government’s efforts.

Vigyan Vaibhav is jointly organised by DRDO, AeSI, and the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence to commemorate National Science Day in honour of Sir CV Raman’s groundbreaking contributions to science.

Singh underlined the shifting nature of warfare from hardware-intensive to software-driven domains. He urged young minds to take the lead in transformative fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning, and Clean-tech, stating, “India can remain strong and secure in adverse situations if it has solutions to critical technological challenges.” He also quoted former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, emphasising that “Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it but use it for the betterment of society.”

Highlighting the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and innovation in science education, the union minister added that the theme of this year’s National Science Day – ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’ – reflects this vision. He said the theme mirrors New India’s aspiration to achieve progress through innovation and global scientific leadership.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement, a major highlight of Vigyan Vaibhav 2025 is an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge defence and aerospace technologies developed by DRDO and leading Indian industries. The exhibition, featuring over 200 stalls, has welcomed more than 30,000 students, offering them a rare opportunity to explore advanced technological innovations.

The event aims to ignite curiosity, inspire innovation, and encourage students to pursue STEM careers, fostering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and techno-preneurs who will propel India towards global technological leadership.