Defence Minister stresses importance of cyber, AI strategies in modern warfare

Highlighting the growing significance of non-traditional warfare, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized the need for military leaders to be strategic thinkers capable of leveraging advanced technologies and addressing emerging threats such as cyber-attacks, disinformation, and economic warfare.

Speaking at the MPhil Convocation of the 62nd National Defence College (NDC) course today, Singh urged officers to adapt to a multi-domain battlefield, where conventional and unconventional warfare intersect.

Singh insisted that officers become strategic thinkers capable of anticipating future conflicts, understanding global political dynamics, and leading with both intelligence and empathy.

Urging military leaders to think critically, adapt to unforeseen circumstances, and leverage the latest technological advancements to gain a strategic advantage in today’s ever-evolving geopolitical landscape, the Defence Minister said, “Warfare today has surpassed traditional battlefields and now operates in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space, and information warfare are as critical as conventional operations.”

“Cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and economic warfare have become tools that can destabilize a whole nation without a single shot being fired. There is a need for military leaders to possess the ability to analyze complex problems and devise innovative solutions.”

Calling the rapid technological advancements the most crucial force driving the evolution of a future-ready military, he added, “From drones and autonomous vehicles to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breathtaking pace. Our officers must understand these technologies and be able to harness them.”

During his address, Singh also urged defence officers to conduct in-depth analysis on how best to leverage niche technologies such as AI, which has the potential to revolutionize military operations.

He stressed the importance of defining the threshold for AI decision-making, highlighting the need for human intervention. He noted that increasing reliance on AI in decision-making processes could raise concerns about accountability and the potential for unintended consequences.

“The mere thought of our adversaries exploiting these tools serves as a reminder of the urgency with which we must prepare for these threats. Institutions like NDC must evolve their course curriculum to not only incorporate case studies on unconventional warfare but also drive strategic innovation. The ability to anticipate, adapt, and respond will define our readiness in the face of ever-evolving challenges,” he said.

Addressing the ethical dilemmas military leaders face regarding the extent to which machines should make life-and-death decisions, the Defence Minister said academic learning in ethics, philosophy, and military history will provide officers with the tools to handle this sensitive subject and make sound decisions.

The Defence Minister also emphasized the importance of understanding geopolitics, international relations, and the complexities of global security alliances, as the decisions made by military leaders can have far-reaching consequences beyond the battlefield, extending into the realms of diplomacy, economics, and international law.

Defence Secretary-designate RK Singh, Commandant NDC Air Marshal Hardeep Bains, Registrar of the University of Madras Professor S Elumalai, senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, and faculty members of NDC were present on the occasion.