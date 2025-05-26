Defence Minister Singh reviews DPSUs’ performance, calls for enhanced production and R&D focus

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with the CMDs of eight Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) at South Block here on Monday.

Commending the role of the entire defence industry, including DPSUs, in developing platforms and technologies that demonstrated the preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister emphasized that the Government remains committed to strengthening the defence industrial base and enhancing the competitiveness of the DPSUs.

In view of the prevailing geopolitical scenario and recent developments, Singh directed the DPSUs to enhance their production of latest technologies with greater focus on research and development in the emerging fields of modern warfare.

During the meeting, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar presented growth statistics of the DPSUs, highlighting their steadfast performance. The value of production is poised to exceed Rs 1,40,000 crore for the Financial Year 2024-25, of which around 78% is expected to be contributed by the DPSUs.

The Union Minister appreciated the increase in the value of production by DPSUs; however, he exhorted them to focus on the timely delivery of products to the Armed Forces as well as other customers. He emphasized the role of DPSUs in increasing exports and directed them to place greater focus on better marketing of their products.

CMDs of the eight DPSUs — HAL, MDL, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), and BEML Limited — presented cheques for interim dividends on equity shares held by the Government amounting to Rs 2,138 crore for the Financial Year 2024-25.