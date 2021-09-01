Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend meeting on preparations for Defence Expo-2022

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday used the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the information that he will be visiting Kevadia, Gujarat on Thursday and addressing the inaugural session of the Gujarat State BJP Executive meeting.

He added that he would be attending the meeting on the preparations for the Defence Expo-2022 which is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

