Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper on Friday evening at the latter’s request, the government said.

“The two Ministers briefed each other on the respective experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation in this regard,” Ministry of Defence said.

“They reviewed progress on various bilateral defence cooperation arrangements and expressed their commitment to further promote our defence partnership. To this end, Raksha Mantri invited Secretary Esper to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience, which the latter accepted with pleasure,” it added.

Rajnath Singh appreciated Secretary Esper’s condolence over lives lost in Eastern India during Cyclone Amphan recently, and briefed him on India’s relief efforts.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional developments of shared security interest.

The call is very significant at a time when the tensions escalated between China and India at the eastern Ladakh border.

In this regard, US President Donald Trump had also offered to mediate between the two countries to dilute the stand-off.