Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Vientiane, Lao PDR, on November 21, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The two leaders praised the progress achieved in the India-US defence partnership, which is underpinned by enhanced operational coordination, information-sharing, and industrial innovation, the release noted.

“Both sides recognised the remarkable progress made under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems,” the release stated.

The Defence Minister highlighted his recent successful visit to the US in August 2024, during which two significant agreements were signed – the Security of Supplies Agreement (SOSA) and the Memorandum of Agreement regarding the deployment of Liaison Officers.

“Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to deepen the military partnership and interoperability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the release added.

Referring to the QUAD Summit attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 21, Singh stressed the importance of working together on agreed initiatives, including the Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), the first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission, and the launch of a Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network pilot project. These initiatives aim to support rapid and efficient civilian responses to natural disasters across the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

“Both sides affirmed their commitment to fostering defence innovation collaboration between the two governments, businesses, and academic institutions, as facilitated by the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem. They agreed to provide more joint challenges, funding opportunities, and visibility to drive this collaboration further. Both sides also committed to sustaining the momentum achieved over the last two and a half years through growing convergence in strategic interests and enhanced defence cooperation,” the release stated.

The Defence Minister expressed his gratitude to Secretary Austin for his lasting contribution to deepening and expanding the India-US defence partnership.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh described Secretary Austin as a “great friend to India” and commended his exemplary role in strengthening the defence partnership between the two nations. He also extended his best wishes for Austin’s future endeavours.

“It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, Lloyd Austin. He has been a great friend to India. His contribution towards strengthening the India-US defence partnership has been exemplary. I wish him the very best in all his future endeavours,” Singh wrote on X.