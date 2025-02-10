Logo

Logo

# India

Defence Minister inaugurates India, iDEX, and Karnataka Pavilions at Aero India 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the India Pavilion, iDEX Pavilion, and Karnataka Pavilion at Aero India 2025, marking a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence and aerospace sectors.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 10, 2025 5:32 pm

Defence Minister inaugurates India, iDEX, and Karnataka Pavilions at Aero India 2025

Photo: SNS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the India Pavilion, iDEX Pavilion, and Karnataka Pavilion at Aero India 2025, marking a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence and aerospace sectors. The event, held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, highlighted India’s strides in innovation, design, and manufacturing within the defence ecosystem.

The India Pavilion showcased a dynamic display of the country’s defence capabilities, featuring state-of-the-art products and technologies from the domestic defence industry.

Advertisement

Post inauguration, the defence minister interacted with company representatives and inspected their innovative products. The pavilion presented over 275 exhibits from Defence PSUs, design houses, private companies, MSMEs, and start-ups, representing the complete defence ecosystem. Notable displays included advanced platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Combat Air Teaming System, and the Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter.

Advertisement

The iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) Pavilion also attracted significant attention, with leading innovators showcasing indigenously developed products across various advanced domains. These domains included aerospace, defence space (DefSpace), aerostructures, anti-drone systems, autonomous systems, robotics, communications, cybersecurity, surveillance and tracking, and unmanned ground vehicles. A special section was dedicated to the winners of the ADITI (Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX) scheme, who were recognised for their groundbreaking work in critical and niche technologies.

The Karnataka Pavilion highlighted the state’s cutting-edge technologies in defence and aerospace, emphasising Karnataka’s strong position as a hub for defence innovation. With over 2,000 SMEs supporting this sector, the Karnataka Pavilion showcased the state’s robust ecosystem and its contribution to India’s defence capabilities.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

HAL’s HJT-36 Jet Trainer renamed ‘Yashas’ with advanced modifications

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unveiled the new name for its flagship jet training aircraft, the HJT-36 during the ongoing Aero India 2025 at Bengaluru. The aircraft, previously known as HJT-36, has undergone extensive modifications aimed at improving its departure characteristics and spin resistance across the aircraft envelope, leading to its rechristening as ‘Yashas.’

# India

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025

During the inauguration of the 15th edition of the prestigious aerospace and defence exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Singh emphasized the event's role as a platform to strengthen global ties and promote technological advancements that benefit all participating nations.