Defence Minister calls for collective support to soldiers’ welfare at CSR conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged citizens to actively contribute to the welfare of soldiers and their families, emphasising that it is the national duty of every individual. Speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (AFFD CSR) Conclave, here on Monday, he lauded the unwavering dedication of India’s soldiers, who remain vigilant and steadfast at the borders under challenging conditions to protect the nation.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to strengthening national security and ensuring the well-being of armed forces personnel, the Raksha Mantri highlighted the collective responsibility of the country to support them. He stressed that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not merely a statutory 2 per cent contribution but a heartfelt connection with the brave soldiers and their families.

Advertisement

“Whatever contribution you make, it will not be ordinary. You should ensure that when your real balance sheet is prepared, it has more assets of satisfaction and happiness than liabilities,” he told the corporate leaders in attendance.

Advertisement

Singh reaffirmed the Government’s focus on increasing private sector participation in the defence ecosystem, stating that the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat can only be realized through the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

He expressed confidence that with the growing involvement of the private sector, India is poised to become one of the top three economies in the world by 2027. He also commended corporate houses for their generous contributions to the AFFD Fund and felicitated top CSR donors during the event.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, under the Ministry of Defence, has been actively working towards the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, dependents of fallen soldiers, and ex-servicemen, including those who are disabled. The department provides financial assistance for various needs, including penury grants, children’s education grants, funeral assistance, medical grants, and support for orphaned or disabled children.