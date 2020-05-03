The nation’s security warriors on Sunday saluted the inland corona warriors or the healthcare officials by showering flower petals over them from helicopters.

On Sunday morning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and Tamil Nadu Government Multi Speciality Hospital, doctors, nurses and conservancy staff stood on an orderly line, maintaining social distance looking up at the sky.

Soon they heard the approaching helicopter of the armed forces which showered flower petals on them as a mark of salute for the selfless service.

The corona warriors at the hospital accepted the aerial salute by clapping their hands and looking up at the copter.

“It was an emotional moment for all of us to get the military salute. It was a high honour for all of our staff. The Navy gave a memento. The armed forces gave a gift hamper with sweets which were distributed,” Jayanthi Rangarajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital told IANS.

She also expressed her condolence to the brave hearts who lost their lives in Kashmir fighting terrorists on Saturday night.