Defeat paves the way for the future; INDIA bloc to grow stronger: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has asserted that the INDIA bloc is strong and will become even stronger in the future.

“Every defeat is a lesson, and learning from it paves the way for the future,” Yadav said while addressing the media in Agra on Sunday.

Advertisement

Yadav was reacting to the INDI alliance’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Commenting on the SP’s loss in the Milkipur assembly bypoll, he remarked, “Those who are celebrating by manipulating votes should understand that the false victory in Milkipur cannot compensate for the BJP’s historic defeat in Ayodhya during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s loss in Ayodhya is recorded in history and cannot be erased by Milkipur.”

Yadav further alleged that the BJP had resorted to unfair means to win the by-election but insisted they would not secure 400 seats in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Criticizing the BJP government over the recent stampede incident, Yadav accused the administration of concealing the actual death toll in the Kumbh tragedy.

“They are suppressing the number of casualties to avoid paying compensation. A large number of pilgrims lost their lives during this Kumbh, including those who perished in accidents while traveling for the Mahakumbh. The government must extend support to all the affected families,” he demanded.

Yadav called for a waiver of toll tax on highways for devotees traveling to Mahakumbh, citing heavy congestion at toll plazas.

“If the BJP government can waive entertainment taxes for films, why is it not exempting toll tax on expressways and highways for devotees attending the Kumbh,” he questioned.