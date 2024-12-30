Def ministry signs Rs 2,867 crore contracts for submarine enhancement

The Ministry of Defence on Monday signed two significant contracts, worth approximately Rs 2,867 crore, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of Indian submarines.

The agreements include the construction of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug for the DRDO-AIP system and its integration into Indian submarines, as well as the integration of the Electronic HeavyWeight Torpedo (EHWT) onto the Kalvari-Class submarines.

The first contract, valued at around Rs 1,990 crore, was signed with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, for the construction of the AIP Plug and its integration. The second contract, worth approximately Rs 877 crore, was signed with Naval Group, France, for the integration of the EHWT, which is being developed by DRDO.

The AIP technology, being indigenously developed by DRDO, will significantly enhance the endurance of conventional submarines, contributing to India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This project is expected to generate nearly three lakh man-days of employment.

Meanwhile, the integration of EHWT, a joint effort by the Indian Navy, DRDO, and Naval Group, France, will enhance the firepower of Kalvari-Class submarines, boosting the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.