‘Deep appreciation’: Rajnath thanks US for support in fight against terror

Days after US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir amidst India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor against terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to his US counterpart Pete Hegseth for their support in India’s fight against terrorism.

On Tuesday, Singh held a telephonic conversation with Hegseth to analyse the ongoing projects as part of the India-US defence partnership. In a post on X, Singh wrote, “ Glad to speak with the US @SecDef @PeteHegseth today. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US defence partnership and strengthen cooperation in capacity building. Conveyed my deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism. Looking forward to meeting him at an early date.”

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues varying from long-term cooperation in the defence sector, including training and military exchanges, to expanding the industry collaboration. They agreed to further build upon the momentum of this critical and mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars such as interoperability, integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises and cooperation with other like-minded partners.

He also appreciated the unwavering support extended by the US to India for its fight against terrorism. He stated that Pakistan’s long track record of cross-border terrorism is well known globally, adding that it has become a safe haven for terrorists from around the world as internationally banned terrorists enjoy immunity there.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Singh said India reserves the right to respond and defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter any further cross-border attacks. “India’s actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and focused on disabling terrorist infrastructure,” he added.