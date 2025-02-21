Decomposed bodies of IRS officer, family members found in Kochi Customs Quarters

A senior customs officer, his mother and his sister were found dead at his official residence at Kakkanad in Kochi.

The dead bodies were in a decaying state. The deceased have been identified as 44-year-old Manish Vijay, his sister Shalini Vijay (35), and their mother Shakuntala. They were natives of Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The bodies of Manish and his sister were found hanging in different rooms, while their mother’s body was found on a cot.

Manish, a senior IRS officer, was an additional commissioner with the Central Excise and Customs and had most recently been working with the CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax) audit wing in Kochi.

The tragic incident came to light when colleagues from his office visited his house after he failed to report to work or respond to phone calls. According to preliminary reports, it is suspected that Manish and Shalini died by suicide.

However, the exact cause of their mother Shakuntala’s death will be determined following a postmortem examination.

The Thrikkakkara Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation into the unnatural deaths.