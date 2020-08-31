There has been a “decline” in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since Sunday and is “in septic shock” due to lung infection, informed the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where he is admitted since August 10.

Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support and is being managed by a team of specialists, the hospital said in a fresh health bulletin on Monday.

On Sunday, the doctors attending to the 84-year-old had said that the Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable

Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when his blood circulation parameters, like blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

In an update on August 19, the hospital had informed that the former President had developed features of lung infection.

Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10, underwent a life-saving brain surgery on the same day. He has not shown any improvement and his health status has remained unchanged since then.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at around noon on August 10 in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

On the same day, Pranab Mukherjee, through a tweet, had also informed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.