Even as the Centre has allowed certain relaxations in lockdown restrictions such as opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, the Delhi government has not come upon a final decision on the same.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that any decision on lockdown will be taken after April 30.

“Discussions are underway. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after 30th April,” he said when when asked if the Delhi government is planning to extend the lockdown or give some relaxation.

Delhi has witnessed a continuous rise in Coronavirus cases with 2514 infections being reported so far and 53 people have died. The state government has identified over 90 hotspots in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Assam government also said there will be no relaxation in the ongoing lockdown to allow opening of shops in residential areas, as ordered by the Centre, and a final decision will be taken on April 27.

Assam has reported 36 cases of Coronavirus including one death.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a reprieve to public at large, has allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas.

However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

The shops will be allowed, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions. However, the exemptions will not be given in hotspots and containment areas.

Meanwhile, the largest traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders has issued a caution to the traders to follow orders by their state government in the matter and also sanitize shops and market places before resuming business.

CAIT’s national general secretary, Praveen Khandelwal said, “The central government has taken this decision only after fully assessing the present circumstances related to Corona and keeping in mind the difficulties of the public and economic scenario of the country.”

“We appeal the traders across the country to not open their shops in their extreme enthusiasm and await the order of respective state government and as per the same, the shops can be opened. Since trade and shops and establishment is the state subject, only the States Governments are empowered to take the decision,” Khandelwal added.

The traders’ body with over 7 crore traders across the nation also wrote to the Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri mentioning that in the context of opening of shops or markets, it is necessary that shops and markets are properly sanitized.

It demanded that the government should make a clear plan immediately and advise all the state governments to take necessary steps for sanitizing the markets and the shops.

“Shops and markets have been closed for more than a month, can contain many types of viruses including Corona beside huge dirt, dust, etc., which should be destroyed and removed,” CAIT said.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India reached 24,506 on Saturday with 775 fatalities.