Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at his first rally in Bihar for the election praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government for his “quick response” to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“If Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government had not acted fast, there would have been many more coronavirus deaths and unimaginable mayhem,” PM said.

“But today Bihar, having battled Covid, is now celebrating the festival of democracy,” PM said.

PM was addressing a joint rally in Sasaram with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Where the money meant for the poor went into corruption, this government was able to organize free food for families in the middle of the pandemic,” he said.

PM Modi also attacked the Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying before the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bihar had suffered crime and corruption.

PM also praised the state for its contribution in Army at times of was as he said, “In Galwan Valley, jawans from Bihar died for the country. Even in Pulwama, sons of Bihar lost their lives, we bow to them.”

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to veteran leaders of state Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, two senior politicians who died recently.

“The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state,” PM said in an attack on opposition.

“NDA govt has given priority to the poor in the time of coronavirus. At a place where poor’s ration was looted inside the shops, we are delivering ration to their homes,” he said.