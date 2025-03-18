Death of Meghalaya student in Karnataka: CM extends support and orders probe

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the 13-year-old student who died due to suspected food poisoning in Karnataka.

In a tragic incident that sparked concern and outrage, a 13-year-old student from Meghalaya, Khrehlang Khongtani, passed away in Karnataka after reportedly consuming contaminated food at an unauthorised hostel.

Expressing his condolences on social media platform X Sangma said, “Pained to learn the passing of another young boy from Meghalaya in Karnataka. My deepest condolences to the family. Our Government will extend ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs to the next of kin and also take care of the medical expenditure of all the ailing children. Our team is in Karnataka to assist the families in this difficult time. Prayers for their recovery.”

Following the tragedy, the Meghalaya government dispatched a two-member team to Karnataka to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The team comprises P Sunn, Sub-Inspector of Schools and Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, and R Kharsyntiew, District MIS, PM-POSHAN, Shillong. They are expected to thoroughly examine the conditions at the private hostel, where food safety protocols appear to have been grossly neglected.

Khrehlang Khongtani, a Class VI student from Lyndem village under Pynursla Civil Subdivision, was among 30 students who fell critically ill after consuming leftover food from Holi celebrations at an unauthorized hostel in T Kagepura village, Mandya district, Karnataka.

The students exhibited symptoms of severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration, prompting hospitalisation. Tragically, Khongtani succumbed to his condition, while the remaining students were still undergoing treatment.

His body was brought back to his home village on Monday, March 17 evening, where the community mourned the untimely loss of a bright young life.