As the cases of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra seem unstoppable, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday came out with a new cremation rule for those died due to COVID-19 in the state’s capital.

According to BMC Commissioner, the burial of COVID-19 infected dead bodies will not be allowed in the city irrespective of the religion.

“All bodies of COVID-19 patients should be cremated irrespective of religion. Burial will not be allowed,” Praveen Pardeshi, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told.

“The funeral should not involve more than 5 people,” he added.

He further said, “If someone insists to bury the body, they will only be permitted if the body is taken out of Mumbai city’s jurisdiction.”

As of now, 193 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra. 25 people have been cured and 8 died due to the virus.

Maharashtra has been at the top of the list since the virus took the country in its grip. In its initial stage itself, the government had imposed multiple restrictions including the closing of malls, cinema halls, and other public places to contain the spread of the deadly virus.