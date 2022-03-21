DD signs MoU with SBS to expand its global reach to Australia

In a significant development, Doordarshan’s news content will now be available in Australia. India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia’s public service broadcaster today to boost co-operation in the field of broadcasting.

This will not just strengthen the mutual friendly relations between India and Australia, but will expand the reach of DD News, DD India and multiple language services of DD News amongst the Indian diaspora in Australia.

Through this MoU, the two broadcasters will explore opportunities in co-production and joint broadcasting of programmes spanning across multiple genres.

“It would allow for exchange of programmes, expertise in this sector and would facilitate daily slots on TV channels in Australia for DD India, DD News and DD Sahyadri,” said India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla while briefing on the MoU.

They will also exchange programmes (Radio and Television content) in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news, travel, music and arts.

Both public broadcasters will also exchange professionals and organise their training to share knowledge on technical knowhow and programme production, etc.

“They will provide facilities and general assistance, including supply of information and other organisational and technical assistance, to each other,” stated the press statement issued by the ministry.