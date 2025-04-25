DCs, SPs in Haryana directed to maintain strict vigilance following Pahalgam incident

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to maintaining peace, harmony, and brotherhood across the state.

Chairing a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, he emphasised that upholding law and order remains a top priority, especially in light of the recent incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed district officials to keep a hawk’s eye on anti-social elements and to take prompt action against anyone attempting to disrupt public order or social unity.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Sumita Misra issued a series of instructions aimed at strengthening the security apparatus. She called upon district administrations to intensify patrolling, enhance local intelligence-gathering mechanisms, and maintain constant surveillance on potentially sensitive areas.

Dr Misra particularly emphasised the importance of monitoring social media platforms. She instructed officials to take strict legal action against individuals spreading misinformation or attempting to vitiate the communal atmosphere online. “Any attempt to disturb social harmony will be dealt with a firm hand,” she asserted.

In light of recent developments, Dr Misra also directed all district officials to ensure full security and support for Kashmiri students studying in universities and colleges across Haryana. She urged district administrations to remain in close contact with educational institutions to address any concerns and provide a sense of safety and reassurance to the students.

The ACS (Home) also directed that regular law and order assessments be conducted and contingency plans be kept ready to respond swiftly to any emerging situation.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur also addressed the meeting and instructed all district police heads to identify vulnerable areas and keep a close watch on them. He emphasised the need to reactivate peace committees at the district level to foster mutual understanding and maintain communal harmony.

“These committees play a crucial role in promoting dialogue between communities and can act as a bridge to defuse tension during sensitive times,” Kapur noted. Saurabh Singh, ADGP, CID; Geeta Bharti, Secretary, Home Department, and senior officers of various departments were present on the occasion.

