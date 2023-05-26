DCBL & Nabard promote backyard poultry farming

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) in collaboration with NABARD has launched a new sustainable livelihood initiative- “Promotion and formation of Farmer Producer Organization on Backyard Poultry Farming” in Rajgangpur.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) signed between DCBL and NABARD, the project will provide sustainable income opportunities via poultry farming to 300 families in rural communities within a span of three years.

A dedicated FPO named “Fleshy Chicken Farmer Producer Company Ltd” has been established and registered under the MSME sector. Mrs. Lilendri Naikhas been appointed as Chairman and Mr. Lalmen Nag as CEO from the community to oversee the operations, market linkage, and management of the project, ensuring effective implementation.

In the initial phase, 40families from periphery villages had received 100day-old broiler chicks each. In FY 23-24, the project is on the process of adding upto 100 families by this quarter.

To commemorate the milestone, DCBL organized an event at the registered office of the FPO in Bihabandh. Chetan Shrivastav, ED and Unit Head of DCB L Rajgangpur, Dr. Niladri Bhusan Parhi (AEDDCBL), Om Prakash Khelkar (AED-DCBL), Tapas Kumar Behera, District Development Manager of NABARD Sundargarh, Bikash Pattanaik, Branch Manager of UCO Bank, Rajgangpur, and Mrs. Lilendri Naik, Chairman of Fleshy Chicken Farmer Producer Company Ltd were present.

Chetan Shrivastav, said, poultry farming has an enormous potential to provide sustainable income to the families in rural areas. Many program participants have experienced the advantages of this initiative, we hope to continue to bring about transformative changes and create a positive impact. We are grateful to the officials of NABARD for their support.”

For the second phase of the project, 60 beneficiaries from the land affected villages have been identified.