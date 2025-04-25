Day of protests: VHP, traders’ union demonstrate against Pahalgam attack

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) observed a bandh in the national capital on Friday in protest against the Pahalgam terror attack. In a show of solidarity, markets remained closed as traders paid tributes to those killed in the massacre.

A complete to partial bandh was observed in many commercial areas, including Gandhinagar market, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, and Chandni Chowk. According to CAIT, over eight lakh shops remained closed in the national capital, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore for the day.

Earlier, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had also announced a bandh and organised a candlelight march in Connaught Place. “This is not just a protest; it’s a collective stand against terrorism. We are all united in this fight and are observing the bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam,” CTI Chairperson Brijesh Goyal told reporters.

A protest march was also held by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), with its members demanding the incorporation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) into India. The protesters were seen chanting anti-Pakistan slogans in the national capital. Addressing the media at Jantar Mantar, VHP President Alok Kumar said that the terrorists not only attacked tourists but also impacted the business in the Valley.

“The bullets were indeed fired at the tourists, but the bullets also affected the tourism and business sectors. If tourists stop going there, it will be a matter of survival. Therefore, this attack is on everyone in the name of Hindus. This is terrorism, and it is sponsored by Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking about the steps taken by India following the attack, Kumar said that India is capable of completely eliminating any anti-India structure in the entire world, including Pakistan.

Kumar also lambasted Robert Vadra’s statement regarding the attack. “I don’t understand why Sonia Gandhi’s family members speak in favour of Pakistan whenever such situations occur. It is like supporting the terrorists. His statement is being played by the entire Pakistani media. I am disappointed that Congress did not separate itself from this. I believe that Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra speak against India.”